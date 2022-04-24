Kansas teachers rally in Topeka for special education funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A political action committee invited hundreds of teachers to come together Saturday afternoon to rally for special education funding.

Over a hundred teachers came together in Topeka to rally for an increase in funding for special education, which they say will increase general school funding across the state.

Freedom to Learn invited hundreds of teachers from around the state together to address one issue.

“Lawmakers here in Topeka have voted to significantly under-fund special-education in public Kansas schools and as all of you know that has a domino affect,” said Sloane Heller, Chairperson for Freedom to Learn.

“When we don’t get enough funds to fund special education, they have to take money from the general education so all kids suffer when that happens,” said Linda Becker, who has been a special education teacher for the past twenty-seven years.

Freedom to Learn says the lack of funding has forced some Kansas districts to make decisions such as cutting staff and combining grade levels. They say there are currently over thirteen-hundred teacher vacancies just in Kansas.

“We’re having trouble getting people who want to teach anymore, the funding is a problem, they don’t find it enough to be able to pay teachers to do their job,” said Becker.

Together the teachers wrote their concerns on postcards that will be delivered to the legislature.

Doctor Steven Noble, Superintendent of the Seaman School District says now that Kansas has solid footing in its budget, its time to start investing in kids.

“We have the opportunity to right this ship, now is the time to do the right thing, now is the time to do the right thing for our special education students and all of our students of Kansas,” said Dr. Noble.

