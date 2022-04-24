Advertisement

Kansas’ Braun declares for NBA Draft

Kansas guard Christian Braun celebrates after scoring against North Carolina during the second...
Kansas guard Christian Braun celebrates after scoring against North Carolina during the second half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas junior guard Christian Braun announced on his social media he has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Braun will retain his NCAA eligibility while testing the draft process.

“We all believe Christian is a first-round talent,” KU head coach Bill Self said. “We think he has a shot to go high in the draft and we are very hopeful that he does. If he doesn’t get the feedback, he wants to keep his amateur eligibility available to him and keep his options open to return to school.”

Student-athletes are allowed to participate in the draft process and return to college if they make the decision to do so by June 1. The draft is on June 23.

“I honestly believe if Christian performs like he is capable of performing, he’s a guy who is talented enough that the feedback he’ll receive is one that he can be a high draft pick and then it will be Christian’s and his family’s decision to do whatever they want to do after that,” said Self.

Braun averaged 14.3 points per game which was sixth in the Big 12. He was named to the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region All-Tournament Team and the Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team in addition to be selected All-Big 12 Second Team in 2021-22.

He was second in the Big 12 in field goal percentage at 49.7%, 10th in the free throw percentage (73.9%), sixth in rebounds (6.5) and 14th in assists (2.7).

