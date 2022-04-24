Advertisement

HHHS 'Paws in the Park' raises funds for homeless animals

HHHS Paws in the Park Fundraiser
HHHS Paws in the Park Fundraiser(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Helping Hands Humane Society welcomed the community and their four-legged best-friends for a pet festival Saturday to benefit the shelter.

Their annual ‘Paws in the Park’ fundraiser invites pet owners and their pets for a day of activities and fundraising for shelter animals.

Vendors set up inside offering everything from arts and crafts for the kids - to micro-chipping for animals at a discounted price.

The event also provides an opportunity for shelter pets to be adopted and all funds raised go towards providing them with care.

“We will make between $20,000 to $30,000 which goes a long way for animals in our care,” said Emi Griess, Communication Coordinator. “We also love to have events where the community can come to participate, have fun, and we can share our love of animals together and really show them the work that we do here.”

Helping Hands next fundraiser is a food truck night on Friday May 4th.

