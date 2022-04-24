Advertisement

Former Chiefs player Byron Pringle arrested for reckless driving on a suspended license

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle warms up prior to an NFL football game between...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle warms up prior to an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)(Mark Tenally | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCO COUNTY, FL. (KCTV) --- Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested this weekend in Pasco County, FL.

He is accused of reckless driving on a suspended license.

Pringle, who played for the Chiefs his first three seasons, was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday evening.

TMZ reports that Pringle had a child in the car with him and was “verbally confrontational” with the officers on scene.

He signed with Chicago in the offseason.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One killed in Friday night shooting in Topeka
Topeka Police investigate a car vs. pedestrian collision Saturday night.
Person suffers critical injuries in car vs. pedestrian accident
Storm damage in Sharon Springs, Kan.
Photos: Storm damage in Sharon Springs
Topeka Police, Fire, and Water Rescue crews are on scene near the 900 block of NE River Rd.
Topeka crews investigating body found in Kansas River
Fr. John Pilcher
DA will not file charges against Topeka priest accused of child sex crimes

Latest News

Sunday evening forecast
Wamego's 35th Annual Tulip Festival
Wamego hosts its 35th Annual Tulip Festival
Wamego's 35th Annual Tulip Festival
Wamego's 35th Annual Tulip Festival
Sunday mid-morning forecast
One man is in custody following a domestic disturbance where gunshots were fired. On April...
Man in custody after firing shots and barricading himself inside apartment