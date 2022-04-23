Advertisement

Topeka celebrates Barry Feaker’s career, welcomes La Manda Broyles

By Reina Flores
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After 36 years at the Topeka Rescue Mission, Barry Feaker decided it was time to retire.

Friday afternoon, the community gather to celebrate his accomplishments.

“This community is amazing. I am just so honored to be able to have meet so many amazing people that have joined with us that have helped us with our neighbors in need, and to be here today with great friends is a thrill,” said Feaker.

Feaker says there’s really only one accomplishment he strived for --

“If we can come together and do things together, and off cast some vision about people who suffer, homelessness, hunger, human trafficking whatever the case may be, the biggest accomplishment if there is one- would just to invite people to come together and do it together.”

The celebration also acted as a chance to welcome La Manda Broyles into the position, who Feaker says strives for the same thing.

“That common goal is that we do really see our neighbors wherever they come from, whatever their experiences are, as truly neighbors. I picked up a statement from a missionary in Africa “Just love the one in front of you”. So, if we can do that well and come together in times like this we are going to be a better and healthier community,” he said.

Broyles has been working towards this for several months and has a list of priorities to address.

“One of the things that is on my radar, is how can we better serve those that are from an older generation. For example, there is research being done right now because we are seeing an increase in what we can the graying homeless. That means, there are people that are out living their means, out living their money that they have had saved up,” she said.

La Manda Broyles called the support shown for Feaker “Amazing” and says she will continue the work he started.

