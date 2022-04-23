TFI Services plants a tree as a reminder to end child abuse

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, recognizing the importance of working together to prevent child abuse and neglect.

Staff at TFI Family Services in Manhattan decided to plant a tree as a living reminder of their continued work to end child abuse and neglect.

With today being Earth Day, they decided what better day plant the tree in the front lawn of the facility on South Juliette Avenue in Manhattan.

“It’s about just having that constant reminder, and as the tree grows, and community members pass by, drive by, see it, a reminder to them that ending child abuse and neglect is very important to our children.” TFI Family Services Director of Growing Nurturing Families, Shannon Horton says.

TFI Family Services provides various services throughout the community, including foster care, adoption, counseling support and education.

