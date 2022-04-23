Saturday night forecast: Tracking storms along a cold front this evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Winds gusting to 50 mph through this afternoon ahead of a cold front. Behind the front, winds will be NW at 10 to 20 mph calming down overnight tonight. There is a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms to develop along the cold front producing more gusty winds and quarter size hail. The tornado threat this afternoon is low.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds becoming NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow: Cooler and sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Once behind the cold front we will begin to cool down and turn down our winds for Sunday. Temperatures Sunday will make the upper 60s to low 70s with lighter northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Skies will be sunny. Sunday night will be cooler in the low to mid 40s and Monday will also be cooler in the low 60s with skies remaining sunny.

We stay in the upper 60s and low 70s on Tuesday and begin warming up on Wednesday with temperatures climbing back into the mid 70s. Winds will be breezy Wednesday from the south at 10 to 20 mph gusting to 30 mph. We welcome our next chance for rain and scattered storms on Wednesday night. We should stay dry during the day Thursday and Thursday night, but there is a low chance for isolated rain showers and storms Thursday. We welcome another chance for rain and storms by Friday into Friday night.

Taking action

Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front after 4pm this afternoon. Some could be strong to severe with wind and hail the main hazards with a low risk for a brief tornado. Stay weather aware today. Sunday will be cooler and not windy! Prepare for the nice weather :)

