Saturday forecast: Windy with thunderstorms this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gusty winds of 40-60 mph will stay with us today. A wind advisory has been issued for East Kansas while a high wind warning has been issued for Central Kansas. Also, a red flag warning (extreme fire danger) has been issued for North-Central Kansas. On top of all that we are tracking thunderstorms for this afternoon. Some storms could become strong to possibly severe with 60 mph winds and quarter size hail. A low threat for a brief tornado also exists today.

Today: Mostly cloudy with evening storm chance. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph with gusts near 50 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds becoming NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow: Cooler and sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Two things are in play for storms this afternoon: A cold front and a dryline. Storms could develop along the dryline in our southeastern counties first, however the general trend is to see more storms develop along the cold front after 2pm today. The severe storm risk is slight (2/5) this afternoon with quarter size hail and 60 mph winds the main hazards.

A line of storms this afternoon could produce some severe weather with wind and hail the main threats. (WIBW)

We will be behind the cold front Sunday with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees under generally sunny skies. Winds will be MUCH slower at 10 to 15 mph from the northwest. We get a little chilly Sunday night in the low 40s. Monday also looks nice with temperatures in the mid 60s under sunny skies.

We have two rounds of rain for next week. The first on Wednesday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms and another larger system on Friday/Friday night.

8-Day forecast (WIBW)

Taking action

Thunderstorms will develop after 2pm this afternoon. Some could be strong to severe with wind and hail the main hazards with a low risk for a brief tornado. Stay weather aware today. Sunday will be cooler and not windy! Prepare for the nice weather :)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.