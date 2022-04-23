Advertisement

Power outage affects nearly 1,400 Topekans Saturday morning

An Evergy power outage leaves nearly 1,400 Topekans without power on Saturday morning, April 23, 2022.(Evergy Outage map)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Evergy Outage Map indicates a large power outage is affecting customers in Southwest Topeka.

According to the map, the outage was first reported around 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, April 23. Power is estimated to be restored by 12:15 p.m.

As of 11 a.m., the outage had affected a total of 1,391 Topekans.

Evergy has not indicated what caused the outage, however, high winds are believed to be a factor.

To view current Evergy power outages, click HERE.

