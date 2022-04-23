Power outage affects nearly 1,400 Topekans Saturday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Evergy Outage Map indicates a large power outage is affecting customers in Southwest Topeka.

According to the map, the outage was first reported around 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, April 23. Power is estimated to be restored by 12:15 p.m.

As of 11 a.m., the outage had affected a total of 1,391 Topekans.

Evergy has not indicated what caused the outage, however, high winds are believed to be a factor.

