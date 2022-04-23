Advertisement

Police ID man found shot to death in Salina

Anthony Quentin Lopez-Garcia
Anthony Quentin Lopez-Garcia(Salina Police Department)
By Leslie Eikleberry
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (Salina Post) - The Salina Police Department on Friday identified the man who was killed in Salina early Wednesday.

The body of Chad Lee Jarrad Devinny, 37, of Salina, was found shortly after 12:25 a.m. Wednesday in the passenger seat of a green 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis in the area of S. Front Street and Gypsum Avenue. He appeared to have been shot.

On Wednesday morning, police said they were investigating the death as a homicide and were looking for a person of interest: Anthony Quentin Lopez-Garcia. By late Wednesday afternoon, the Salina Police Department had announced that “an arrest warrant was issued for Lopez-Garcia by Saline County District Court, for the charges of First Degree Murder and Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.”

Additionally, Salina police announced that someone in Kansas City, Mo., had recognized Lopez-Garcia. The Kansas City Police Department was contacted and Lopez-Garcia was taken into custody on unrelated local Kansas City charges.

“Lopez-Garcia will be extradited back to Kansas for the homicide upon completion of the extradition process,” Salina police noted in a news release Wednesday afternoon

