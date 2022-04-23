Over 300 volunteers help clean-up Topeka for Earth Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -To the organization “Keep America Beautiful Topeka” every day is Earth Day.

“Our primary goals are to help with liter clean up and recycling. We do that both with hands on like, we are doing today and we are doing that with educational projects we have to teach people how to recycle, what to recycle and also with liter clean up which is an ongoing thing,” said Paula Hladky.

The day after Earth Day, they chose one location in Topeka to help clean--Sam’s Club on Wanamaker.

“This place always has quite a bit of trash that sucks up against the fence on the north side some of that is parking lot liter that people have left we also have from some of the fast food restaurants we have trash along Wanamaker so this is just a central location.”

The organization had many helping hands collecting trash.

“This is only one team this is “Keep America Beautiful” team. We also have about 350 people spread out across Topeka and Shawnee County doing the same thing, picking up liter.

