TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD says on Friday, April 22, 2022, at approximately 11:13 p.m., TPD Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of SW Lane in reference to a shooting.

TPD says one victim suffering from a gunshot wound was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives are on scene investigating the incident.

