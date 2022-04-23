Nijel Pack transferring to “The U”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas State Guard Nijel Pack announced on Twitter Saturday he will be playing for the University of Miami (FL) next season.

On March 22, Pack had indicated he would enter his name in the 2022 NBA draft.

He posted an edited picture of himself in the Miami jersey saying, “The U let’s work.”

Pack averaged 17.4 points and 3.8 rebounds and shot 43.6% from the 3-point range last season for the Wildcats.

Pack was selected as the Big 12′s Most Improved Player and was named to the All-Big 12 First Team.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.