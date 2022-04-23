Advertisement

Nijel Pack transferring to “The U”

Kansas St. guard Nijel Pack (24) fist bumps players following an NCAA college basketball game...
Kansas St. guard Nijel Pack (24) fist bumps players following an NCAA college basketball game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)(Emil Lippe | AP)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas State Guard Nijel Pack announced on Twitter Saturday he will be playing for the University of Miami (FL) next season.

On March 22, Pack had indicated he would enter his name in the 2022 NBA draft.

He posted an edited picture of himself in the Miami jersey saying, “The U let’s work.”

Pack averaged 17.4 points and 3.8 rebounds and shot 43.6% from the 3-point range last season for the Wildcats.

Pack was selected as the Big 12′s Most Improved Player and was named to the All-Big 12 First Team.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police, Fire, and Water Rescue crews are on scene near the 900 block of NE River Rd.
Topeka crews investigating body found in Kansas River
Michael Yates Jr.
Man arrested after fleeing from scene of crash Thur. night in SW Topeka
FILE
Kansas High Court refuses appeal of case accusing former Topeka priest of sexual misconduct
Justin Spiehs
Lawrence anti-mask protestor, County Commission hopeful arrested at Wednesday meeting
FILE
One killed in Friday night shooting in Topeka

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach...
Chiefs GM Veach to start dialogue on deal for Brown Jr. after the draft
Key stakeholders who will help decide the future of the Chiefs and Royals stadiums discussed...
‘Baseball belongs downtown’: Representatives from Chiefs, Royals talk future of stadiums
Topeka’s Bekah Henderson preps for Special Olympics USA Games
IX AT 50: Topeka’s Bekah Henderson preps for Special Olympics USA Games
A former Shawnee heights basketball champion will lead another area team and more.
Morning Sports