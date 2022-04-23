League of Women Voters, Washburn professors to host CRT discussion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The League of Women Voters will host a Critical Race Theory presentation at the Topeka Shawnee Co. Public Library with guest speakers hailing from Washburn University.

Members of the League of Women Voters of Topeka and Shawnee County say they will host a Critical Race Theory presentation at noon on Tuesday, May 3, at the Topeka Shawnee Co. Public Library, 1515 SW 10th Ave.

The League said attendees will hear from Dr. Tom Prasch, Professor and Department Chair of History and Geography, as well as Dr. Kara Kendall-Morwick, Associate Professor of English. Both speakers hail from Washburn University as distinguished faculty members.

The League also said residents will be able to join the meeting virtually for those who prefer not to attend in person. Those who do attend the in-person event will be encouraged to wear a mask in the library.

Members said the meeting is free and open to the public, however, lunch will not be offered as part of the event. Millennium Cafe will be open on-site and will have lunches available for those who wish to purchase one.

The League said it is a nonpartisan political organization meant to empower residents to actively participate in their government at the local, state and federal levels. Both men and women are welcome to join the League and participate in volunteer activities.

Those who wish to participate online do not need to register for the event and may access the stream HERE.

For questions, residents can email connect@tscpl.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.