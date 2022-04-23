Lake Shawnee ‘Tulip Festival’ attracts out-of-state visitors

Advertisement

Lake Shawnee ‘Tulip Festival’ brings out-of-state visitors(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The annual Tulip Festival out at Lake Shawnee was held Saturday, inviting people to experience the tens of thousands of multi-colored flowers out by the lake.

Visitors braved the high winds to experience the Ted Ensley Garden along with several food trucks and vendors.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says visitors to Tulip Time have come from as many as 68 cities in Kansas, five states, and even foreign countries.

“A year or two ago they were calling it the biggest attraction in the state and I believe that because I have met people from Nebraska, Arkansas, Oklahoma, it is a nice attraction and it is worth coming to, and its free,” said Rita Pettit, a Topeka resident strolling the gardens.

Parks and Rec said the event has become a staple of Jerold Binkley Tulip Time, which runs through April 24. It said many out-of-town visitors choose the Tulip Festival at the Lake as their weekend to visit Tulip Time as they can stay in town for dinner then visit Tulips at Twilight from 7 - 10 p.m. at Old Prairie Town/Ward-Meade Botanical Garden, 124 NW Fillmore St.

