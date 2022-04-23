Kansas State Powercat Auction wraps up Saturday night
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s 38th edition of the Powercat Auction ends Saturday night.
The Powercat Auction is the single largest fundraiser for K-State Athletics and supports the Ahearn Fund in providing scholarships for more than 450 student-athletes.
Some items include custom concrete tables or benches, quilts, weekend getaways, and tennis and golf lessons from coaches.
We have a link HERE that will take you to it.
Their live auction bidding starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.