Kansas State Powercat Auction wraps up Saturday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s 38th edition of the Powercat Auction ends Saturday night.

The Powercat Auction is the single largest fundraiser for K-State Athletics and supports the Ahearn Fund in providing scholarships for more than 450 student-athletes.

Some items include custom concrete tables or benches, quilts, weekend getaways, and tennis and golf lessons from coaches.

Their live auction bidding starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday

