Kansas Special Olympics hosts track and field event at Shawnee Heights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Special Olympics athletes embraced the wind today for a track and field meet at Shawnee Heights High School. The north central regional track and field competition featured long jumping, the 100 meter dash, and more. Each contender placed in their heat and was given a medal.

13 news photojournalist, Eric Ives, was emcee of the games. The event organizer says it was nice to see the full support of the community today.

“Special Olympics is not just sports, it’s a lot of comradery for the social environment this brings for them,” said Krystin Guggisberg. “They look forward to this year round. it draws in so many athletes from this part of the state so ones that you didn’t get to see at a basketball tournament tor volleyball tournament. They are always looking forward to seeing their friends and feeling the support of the community . Topeka does a great job at supporting this event. Shawnee Heights does a great job in supporting this event so I know they feel the love from the community.”

You can find out more about special Olympics Kansas’ upcoming competitions here on their website.

