Kansas High Court revokes probation of man who habitually violated requirements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed a lower court’s decision to revoke probation and send a man to prison after he habitually violated his probation requirements.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 122,331: State of Kansas v. Jeremiah J. Tafolla, it has affirmed the Sedgwick Co. District Court’s decision to revoke Tafolla’s probation under an exception to the dispositional departure and will impose his original prison sentence.

When the Supreme Court said the district court revoked Tafolla’s probation, it said it did not expressly stat that it had relied on the dispositional departure exception.

A Court of Appeals panel affirmed by a two-thirds majority and Tafolla petitioned for review.

In an opinion written by Justice Melissa Standridge, the Court said it affirmed the panel and found there was no abuse of discretion by the court.

The Court rejected Tafolla’s argument that particularized findings were required for the district court to use the exception as the basis for revoking probation.

Justice Eric Rosen dissented.

In Kansas, once a probation violation has been established it is up to the district court to revoke probation and impose the original sentence unless it is otherwise limited by statute. The appellate court reviews the decision for an abuse of discretion.

Court records indicate in February 2019, Tafolla failed to register under the Kansas Offender Registration Act, to which he pleaded guilty for a joint sentencing recommendation. One week after he was sentenced in September 2019, he had violated the terms of his probation and submitted a urine sample that tested positive for meth/amphetamines, cocaine and THC. In October, he admitted to that violation.

A month later, in November, court records show Tafolla again submitted a urine sample that tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamines.

Tafolla will now face his original 136-month - 11.3-year - prison sentence.

Tafolla was convicted for possession of depressants/stimulants/steroids/hallucinogenics with intent to distribute in 1999, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer with intentional bodily harm in 2003, aggravated escape from custody in 2004, aggravated assault in 2011, violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act for the first time in 2014 and violation of KORA for the second time in 2019.

