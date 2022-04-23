Advertisement

Franklin Co. officials investigating death of Topeka man

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Franklin County officials are investigating the death of a Topeka man.

Franklin deputies responded Friday to reports of a man assaulting a female in the roadway. When they arrived, deputies found an injured man lying in the road.

The man, identified as 58-year-old Manuel Lara, was transported to an Ottawa hospital where he eventually died. The woman and vehicle mentioned in the reports were later found and detained by Ottawa police.

The incident remains under investigation.

