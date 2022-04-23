Family, community members remember the life of former KSU president Dr. Jon Wefald

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Family and community members gathered to celebrate the life of longtime Kansas State University president, Jon Wefald on Saturday morning.

In his 23 years as president at K-State, Jon Wefald, transformed Kansas State University increasing enrollment and bringing new life to the athletics programs.

President Wefald made an impact on students, faculty, and visitors, one that changed legendary Coach Bill Snyder’s decision on whether to come to Manhattan.

On Coach Snyder’s visit to KSU, he asked to go to the heart of campus, where he asked those passing by why they chose Kansas State University.

“Those people changed my mind. What they told me in essence was, the president of this university has made changes, transformations, if you will, that have impacted our lives dramatically.” Coach Bill Snyder says.

Wefald worked hard to prove he was capable of more than his high school teacher gave him credit for.

“Can you imagine President...that President Jon Wefald you all knew being told by his high school English teacher, when he said he was going to college, ‘Skip it, you’ll never make it. Join the Army.’?” Jon Wefald’s brother, Bob Wefald says.

President Wefald left behind a legacy for future presidents to continue to grow the impact of Kansas State University on the community.

“Jon’s achievements are well-known, he claimed much, and he deserved much. His greatest achievement, however, was to give Kansas State University itself a great soul.” Dr. Charles Reagan says.

President Wefald was laid to rest at Manhattan’s Sunrise Cemetery, memorial contributions can be made to Kansas State University for the Marching Band.

