DA to no longer pursue charges against Topeka priest accused of child sex crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. District Attorney will no longer pursue charges against a Topeka priest who had been accused of child sex crimes.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has completed its investigation in the case against Father John Pilcher for alleged sexual abuse of a minor and has submitted the findings to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office.

The findings were given to District Attorney Mike Kagay’s Office in February, however, the office decided to drop charges in April.

The DA said after a complete review of the investigation’s findings, his office decided it would not pursue any charges in the matter.

Pilcher was suspended from his post at Mater Dei Parish in late September after charges were filed pending the results of the investigation.

