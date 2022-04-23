CDC: COVID-19 third leading cause of death in U.S. for second year straight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two new studies by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have found COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in the U.S. for the second year in a row.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on Friday, April 22, it released two reports from its National Vital Statistics System to analyze death rates in the U.S.

Both reports found the differences in death rates still remain between certain racial and ethnic minority groups.

The first report provided an overview of American mortality data for 2021, which includes a comparison of death rates for all causes of death, as well as deaths involving COVID-19.

The CDC noted that the study found the overall age-adjusted death rate increased by almost 1% in 2021 from 2020. It said overall death rates were highest among non-Hispanic American Indian and Alaskan Natives, as well as non-Hispanic Black or African Americans.

For the second year, the report found COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death, right after heart disease and cancer.

The second report indicated from 2020 to 2021, differences in COVID death rates decreased among most racial and ethnic groups.

The CDC indicated this report found disparities in age-adjusted COVID death rates decreased by 14%-40% for most radical and ethnic groups. It said this includes non-Hispanic Whites, who accounted for 60%-65% of all people who died and increased non-significantly - about 7% - for non-Hispanic Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islanders - 0.2% - 0.3% of those who died - compared with non-Hispanic multiracial residents.

“We must work to ensure equal treatment in all communities in proportion to their need for effective interventions that can prevent excess COVID-19 deaths,” a spokesperson for the CDC said.

The CDC said the results of both studies highlight the need for more effort to implement effective interventions.

