Boyfriend pops the question at Top City Half Marathon(WIBW/Reina Flores)
By Reina Flores
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A participant at the Top City Half Marathon today won more than just a medal at the finish line.

The run started in downtown Topeka on the Statehouse grounds and ended at Evergy Plaza.

Hundreds of runners participated in the third annual event.

But, all eyes were on the finish line as one runner crossed and was asked a very important question.

“I needed an excuse to have all of our friends and family around without being too obvious and her family lives four hours away and I was like well I think a half marathon that is close by would be a great way to do it and the only one in the next six or eight months was this one. That was 10 days ago when I was thinking about it so I planned it as best I could,” Alex Bird said.

“I was very confused. Everything went over my head and my whole family showed up and I thought it was weird and I guess everyone just wanted to support Alex and then he got down on one knee,” said Sydney Masters.

The couple says they’ve been dating for almost two years now.

Congratulations to them both.

