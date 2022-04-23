Big Red One Year of Family presents 1st Family Recognitions, renames ‘Bluffs’

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The 1st Infantry Division celebrated the 1st Family Recognition honoring Big Red One family members and families who have shown their continued support.

2022 is the Big Red One Year of Family, a year long campaign to continue to build and strengthen the families within the 1st Infantry Division.

Each quarter additional families and individuals will be recognized for their contributions to the continued success of the Big Red One and its families.

Families within the Big Red One are play an important role in the success of the 1st Infantry Division.

“Strong and resilient military families are the result of beliefs that are strengthened through engaged leadership, through caring for our soldiers, their spouses and their children and it builds their trust.” 1st Infantry Division Brig. Gen. Frank Stanco says.

As part of the celebration, Fort Riley officially named the bluffs near the outdoor chapel, hiking trail and observation point, to the 1st Family Overwatch in honor of 1st Infantry Division families.

