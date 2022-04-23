Beach Museum honors those displaced by war in Ukraine with artwork display

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Beach Museum is honoring those who have been displaced by the war in Ukraine with an artwork display of solidarity.

In solidarity with Ukrainians displaced by Russia’s war, Kansas State University says its Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art will feature artwork by an artist who himself was displaced as a young child.

K-State said “Fishers of Men” by artist Fidencio Fifield-Perez is a large circular form made from netting, bits of nautical and acrylic paint behind an overall of Tyvek mesh. It said the stunning work represented him in the exhibition “Fronteras/Frontiers” at the Beach Museum in 2017 and - according to museum staff - caused some to comment that it resembled a view of Earth from distant space.

“‘Fishers of Men’ reminds us, particularly of those who have braved perilous water crossings, often pursued like criminals and denied access to a safe haven,” Beach Museum director Linda Duke said. “The museum has once more put ‘Fishers of Men’ on view. Its message of empathy and compassion crosses frontiers.”

The University noted that Fifield-Perez was smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border as a young child and grew up with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals - DACA - status.

In his work as an artist, K-State said Fifield-Perez has frequently evoked the misery of immigrants and refugees.

“The recent invasion of Ukraine has transformed millions of ordinary people into desperate refugees,” Duke said. “Whether by land or water, many of them are children and their journeys are dangerous.”

For the 2017 exhibition, K-State said Fifield-Perez requested excerpts from the poem “Home” by British-Somali poet Warson Shire be placed on labels for his artworks. The excerpts that accompany “Fishers of Men” offer the following lines:

“no one leaves home unless

home is the mouth of a shark”

“you have to understand,

no one puts their children in a boat

unless the water is safer than the land”

The Beach Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Free parking is available adjacent to the building.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.