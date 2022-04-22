Advertisement

WRHS thespians hold encore performances to raise money for ITF trip

Washburn Rural High School theatre students will be going to perform at the International Thespian Festival in June 2022.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Rural High School Theatre previewed the show that got them selected to a national festival.

The students performed The Book of Will, a play following the friends of William Shakespeare who worked to get his pieces published.

The International Thespian Festival came calling, and picked Washburn Rural as one of six schools to perform at their event in June.

The cast and crew are putting on these encore performances, raffles and a bake sale to pay their way to Indiana.

“They’re really good. It’s a great show, we really want people to come out and see it,” Marcie Eckhart-Havens, a WRHS parent, said. “They are a talented group of student thespians.”

The theatre will have an encore performance Friday night at 7 p.m. Tickets are only a dollar, though donations are encouraged.

