Woman killed Thursday in wrong-way crash on I-35 in Sedgwick County

PARK CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was killed early Thursday in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 135 in Sedgwick County, authorities said.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 5:54 a.m. Thursday on southbound I-135 at 53rd Street North in Park City.

According to the patrol, a 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-1-35 when it struck a 2018 Ford F-350 pickup that was traveling south in the left lane of the divided highway.

The driver of the Ranger, Robin S. Buckman, 58, of Wichita, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said it was unknown whether Buckman, who was alone in the truck, was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the F-350 truck, Dylan R. Bryant, 31, of Valley Center, was reported to have suspected minor injuries. There was no report of Bryant being transported to the hospital. The patrol said Bryant, who was alone in the F-350, was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.