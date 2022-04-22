Advertisement

Woman killed Thursday in wrong-way crash on I-35 in Sedgwick County

A 58-year-old Wichita woman was killed early Thursday in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 135 in...
A 58-year-old Wichita woman was killed early Thursday in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 135 in Sedgwick County, authorities said.(KOSA)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARK CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was killed early Thursday in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 135 in Sedgwick County, authorities said.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 5:54 a.m. Thursday on southbound I-135 at 53rd Street North in Park City.

According to the patrol, a 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-1-35 when it struck a 2018 Ford F-350 pickup that was traveling south in the left lane of the divided highway.

The driver of the Ranger, Robin S. Buckman, 58, of Wichita, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said it was unknown whether Buckman, who was alone in the truck, was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the F-350 truck, Dylan R. Bryant, 31, of Valley Center, was reported to have suspected minor injuries. There was no report of Bryant being transported to the hospital. The patrol said Bryant, who was alone in the F-350, was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man returned to his central Topeka home after taking his daughter to the bus stop Wednesday...
Man returns home, finds unknown woman in kitchen making cereal
From left to right, Tara C. Pittman, Robert M. Smith, Bradley L. Hanvy, Logan N. Martin
Four arrested after heroin found in four separate incidents in Topeka
5205 SW 32nd St. house fire
Cat perishes in house fire near French Middle School
Two people are arrested as a search warrant is served at a Topeka CBD shop on April 20, 2022.
Two detained as search warrant served at Topeka cannabis shop on 4/20
Joseph Vonsoosten
Topeka man arrested after alleged attempt to meet someone thought to be a child

Latest News

Friday morning forecast 6AM
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Friday morning forecast
Tom Underwood invites us all over, Saturday evening starting at 6pm.
NOTO in Bloom helps continue the area's celebration of spring