Votes needed for local program to help formerly incarcerated women reintegrate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local foundation has asked the public to take to the internet to vote for a program that helps women who were incarcerated reintegrate into their communities.

The Rotary Against Human Trafficking Foundation says its Intersection to Care After Incarceration project has been chosen as a State Farm Neighborhood Assist Top 200 Finalist and needs the community’s help to secure funding.

“More than 50 women are released from jail in Shawnee County every month without any kind of reintegration plan. We want to change that,” Patti Mellard, Rotary Against Human Trafficking Chair, said. “Offering the right kind of support and connections helps them on a path to productive, healthy lives—and in turn helps our community be safer and more prosperous.”

The Foundation said its program to support women who leave incarceration helps those who are extremely vulnerable and are usually on their own. It said the grant from State Farm is crucial to the program’s sustainability.

To receive the grant, the Foundation said it needs members of the community to rally friends and neighbors to vote online for the program. Voting will run from 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 27, through 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, May 6. Anyone 18 years and older with a valid email address can vote up to 10 times per day.

“We have until May 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET to rally these votes,” Mellard said. “We need everyone’s support.”

On June 7, the Foundation said the top 100 vote-receiving causes will be announced and awarded a $25,000 grant.

“Women leaving incarceration are extremely vulnerable because they have experienced trauma; many have been sold for sex,” Mellard continued. “They leave incarceration with only the clothes they wore coming to jail, no food, money, phone, transportation, or housing. Traffickers offering basic needs in exchange for sexual servitude are likely very tempting.” This funding will provide immediate, basic needs in the form of clothing, food vouchers, prepaid phones, and bus fare. Women will then be welcomed into a reintegration program that includes wrap-around services and mentorship.”

“This grant will enable us to provide necessities to these women and help them on the path of stabilization and productive reintegration into the community,” she concluded. “This would be a huge win for Shawnee County and for Kansas.”

To vote for the Rotary Against Human Trafficking Foundation’s Intersection to Care After Incarceration program, click HERE.

