VAEK: No one has been fired for refusing vaccines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The VA of Eastern Kansas says they have not fired anyone for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

13 NEWS spoke with VA Chief of Communications Joseph Burks Friday morning about concerns viewers have expressed over that matter. He stated that nobody had lost their job for that reason. Burks said they have followed VA guidance since the pandemic began, and that waivers have been available for those who pursued them.

He did say if someone working in a high-priority patient care areas where vaccinations were required declined to do so, they may be reassigned to a different area. But, he says there intention was never to force vaccinations on their employees.

“I can’t speak on their behalf on what they thought, or if they thought they were forced to take a vaccine because that was not what the mandate was about,” Burks said. “It was about keeping our veterans as healthy as possible, because we here at the VA System of Kansas might have the most vulnerable population out there. To keep them safe means we need to be safe.”

Burks says 85 percent of the Kansas VA’s 2,000 employees have been vaccinated. He also noted that not all of those employees work directly with patients.

