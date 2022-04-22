Advertisement

UPDATE: Cambridge residents in pre-evacuation status due to fire

Also, Bartley and Indianola
Fire north of Cambridge Friday afternoon
Fire north of Cambridge Friday afternoon
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Multiple brush fires have ignited in southwest Nebraska Friday.

Wilsonville Fire and Rescue said that Wilsonville and Cambridge are on non-mandatory evacuation. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., Cambridge residents were recommended by the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office to evacuate. Cambridge has a population of 1,143.

By 8:00 p.m., the villages of Bartley and Indianola are also recommended to be evacuated. Note to all, the Southwest Elementary School is not open for shelter.

The Furnace County Sheriff’s Office said Arapahoe Public School will be open for shelter. Officials said to use door seven, which is on the northwest corner.

The Holbrook Community building is also open for shelter.

According to NSP Troop D, individuals are welcome to locate to McCook at the McCook CIty Auditorium, E-Free Church, McCook Christain Church and McCook Senior High School.

According to the Holbrook Fire Department, one volunteer firefighter was injured and was taken to the hospital. Roads all around the Cambridge area and south are closed.

Tiffany Hock with the Holbrook Fire Department is urging people to stay out of the area. That message is echoed by the Nebraska State Patrol.

“If you’re not a first responder, stay out of fire areas,” the Nebraska State Patrol Troop D tweeted. “If you’re traveling, be sure your headlights are on and be alert to rapid changing driving conditions.

Benkelman has lifted its evacuation.

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the following roads are closed.

  • NE 89: Road closed. Between US 83 (9 miles west of Danbury) and NE 47 (3 miles west of Wilsonville). The road is closed due to a grass fire.
  • US 6 in both directions: Road closed. Between 5th Street (Arapahoe) and A Road (10 miles west of Atlanta). The road is closed due to reduced visibility.
  • US 283 in both directions: Road closed. Between Road 423 (12 miles south of Arapahoe) and Bellamy Street (Elwood). The road is closed due to reduced visibility.
  • Eastbound Highway 6/34: Eastbound traffic on Highway 6/34 has been closed between Bartley and Cambridge

Wildland Incident Response and Assistance Team was called in to the Wilsonville/Cambridge area fire at around 6 p.m.

