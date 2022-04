TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found in the Kansas River.

It was reported around 5:30 p.m. Topeka Police, Fire, and Water Rescue crews are on scene near the 900 block of NE River Rd.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.