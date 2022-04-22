Advertisement

Topeka business owners donate car to Ukrainian refugees

Topekans gift van to Ukrainian refugee family.
By Ralph Hipp
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A family who fled Kyiv, Ukraine for Topeka now has a way to explore the Capital City and are learning more about the generosity of Kansans.

Iryna Nosock and her children are the proud owners of a Honda Odyssey SUV from Brent and Tammy Thiessen of Thiessen Design Company.

Iryna said she left their small electric car behind when she fled with her kids from the war in Ukraine.

Topeka groups helped them get to the United States. Yana Ross with the Greater Topeka Partnership then posted on Facebook asking for help finding Iryna a vehicle.

That is when the Thiessen’s stepped on the gas to make it happen.

“We got a new car and just felt like God had said, someone is going to need your van,” Tammy said. “We did not really know why and then a few days later I saw the post and said ‘this is why!”

Iryna was overwhelmed at the gesture and said, “We hope that God will hear us and this war will stop soon, but we are so blessed to be here and we thank you, Topekans. Topeka and Kansas, it’s almost like a fairy tale.”

The donation happened live on 13 NEWS at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Yana and Iryna said they plan to treat the Thiessen’s to a full Ukrainian dinner soon.

