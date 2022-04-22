‘She would do anything for anyone’: Friends remember mother killed in airborne crash

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (KCTV5) – Friends have identified the victim of Wednesday night’s fatal car crash is 29-year-old Burgandy Rose Thomas.

Thomas was from the Peculiar area and a mother of two.

Deputies said Thomas likely lost control of her car after hitting train tracks Wednesday afternoon. She then hit a ditch and landed her car on a home nearby.

Family and friends of Thomas said they will remember her as someone who was always willing to help out a friend.

“Imaging my life without having that person to call is impossible right now, absolutely impossible,” said life-long friend Tiffany Gillette. “She was very outgoing very loving, caring, she would do anything for anyone.”

Gillette said just last December on her day off from work Thomas got ordained online for an impromptu wedding.

“It was absolutely beautiful. Absolutely beautiful. She did excellent,” she said. “I will forever hold onto that moment.”

Gillette said Burgandy died just one day before her oldest son’s birthday.

“She worked her butt off to make sure they had what they needed and wanted and they were her world,” Gillette said. “I keep describing it as insane, there’s not really a way to describe it.”

There is a GoFundMe page to support Thomas and her young children.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.