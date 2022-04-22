Advertisement

Senator celebrates funding boost to KU Innovation Park

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, joins leaders at KU's Innovation Park to discuss SBA funding for a...
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, joins leaders at KU's Innovation Park to discuss SBA funding for a Good Manufacturing Practice lab.(KU Public Affairs)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Federal funding will give a boost to pharmaceutical research on the University of Kansas campus.

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, joined other leaders Thursday to announce $957,500 in funding from the Small Business Administration. It will equip a Good Manufacturing Practice laboratory on KU’s Innovation Park.

The facility will help local drug-development companies meet federal regulations during research and production. Moran’s office says it also will give several companies access to space who might not be able to afford their own GMP facility.

Moran helped secure the money through his role on the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee.

The Innovation Park at KU was made possible through a $7.8 million federal grant, in addition to public and private partnerships.

