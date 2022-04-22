Advertisement

Ronald McDonald House to host annual Sporting Clays event Saturday

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The third annual Robert Lagree Memorial Sporting Clays for Ronald McDonald House Charities will be held on Saturday.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas says it will host its third annual Robert Lagree Memorial Sporting Clays for RMHC from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23, at 10147 SW 61st St.

RMHC said the family-friendly fundraiser will welcome shooters of all ages and skill levels and will be held in honor of Robert Lagree - a sports shooting enthusiast and longtime RMHC supporter.

Onsite registration will open at 7:30 a.m. with the first shooters on the field at 8. Registration will cost $40 for the first round and $35 for reentry.

“We hope to top last year’s turnout of 107 shooters,” Mindee Reece, RMHC CEO/ Executive Director said. “Sporting clays is a really fun event that draws in a broad audience, which is great for building community awareness about Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House.”

RMHC said the proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward continued support and services at Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House for guest families who have a:

  • Critically ill or injured hospitalized child up to age 21
  • Child or teen undergoing inpatient or outpatient treatment
  • Pregnant women requiring medical supervision for the health of their unborn baby or themselves
  • Or who may be awaiting the adoption of an infant being cared for in the NICU

RMHC said other features include a five-person flurry station at the shoot, a raffle with three chances to win, and a virtual auction. Supporters can also make direct donations via the auction site. Raffle ticket purchasing and auction bidding will be open until noon on Saturday.

The organization noted that raffle and auction winners can pick up their items from the Ronald McDonald House at 825 SW Buchanan St., Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

To visit the auction website or for more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man returned to his central Topeka home after taking his daughter to the bus stop Wednesday...
Man returns home, finds unknown woman in kitchen making cereal
From left to right, Tara C. Pittman, Robert M. Smith, Bradley L. Hanvy, Logan N. Martin
Four arrested after heroin found in four separate incidents in Topeka
5205 SW 32nd St. house fire
Cat perishes in house fire near French Middle School
Checkpoint
Local law enforcement agencies seize “large amounts of narcotics” during checkpoint enforcements
FILE- In this March 19, 2010, file photo, Level 5 Motorsports driver Scott Tucker waits during...
Home of Leawood racer sent to prison for tax evasion, fraud sells at auction for $2.4 million

Latest News

Scattered storms again Saturday evening
Windy and warm this evening and storm chances Saturday
The Leavenworth Police Department released the body cam video of the fatal shooting of Antonio...
GRAPHIC: Leavenworth police released body cam video of 2017 fatal shooting
Live at Five
FILE
Plainville man convicted of $10 million check-kiting scheme