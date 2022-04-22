Ronald McDonald House to host annual Sporting Clays event Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The third annual Robert Lagree Memorial Sporting Clays for Ronald McDonald House Charities will be held on Saturday.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas says it will host its third annual Robert Lagree Memorial Sporting Clays for RMHC from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23, at 10147 SW 61st St.

RMHC said the family-friendly fundraiser will welcome shooters of all ages and skill levels and will be held in honor of Robert Lagree - a sports shooting enthusiast and longtime RMHC supporter.

Onsite registration will open at 7:30 a.m. with the first shooters on the field at 8. Registration will cost $40 for the first round and $35 for reentry.

“We hope to top last year’s turnout of 107 shooters,” Mindee Reece, RMHC CEO/ Executive Director said. “Sporting clays is a really fun event that draws in a broad audience, which is great for building community awareness about Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House.”

RMHC said the proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward continued support and services at Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House for guest families who have a:

Critically ill or injured hospitalized child up to age 21

Child or teen undergoing inpatient or outpatient treatment

Pregnant women requiring medical supervision for the health of their unborn baby or themselves

Or who may be awaiting the adoption of an infant being cared for in the NICU

RMHC said other features include a five-person flurry station at the shoot, a raffle with three chances to win, and a virtual auction. Supporters can also make direct donations via the auction site. Raffle ticket purchasing and auction bidding will be open until noon on Saturday.

The organization noted that raffle and auction winners can pick up their items from the Ronald McDonald House at 825 SW Buchanan St., Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

