New survey asks Topekans what qualities they would like to see in City Manager

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has asked residents what qualities they would like to see the next City Manager possess in a new survey to recruit for the position.

The City of Topeka says on Friday, April 22, it released a public input survey to assist with the City Manager recruitment process.

The survey asks residents which qualities are most important for the next City Manager.

Staff said they worked with the Topeka City Council and Key Staffing - a local executive recruitment firm - to create the survey and recruit a new City Manager.

“It’s important for the Governing Body to take citizen input as to what is important in the next City Manager into consideration as we begin our search,” said Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla.

Topekans have been encouraged to take the survey and view the position description for City Manager.

The City noted that the survey will close on Friday, May 13, and responses will begin to be reviewed by the Governing Body on Friday, May 6.

