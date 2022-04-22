Advertisement

New survey asks Topekans what qualities they would like to see in City Manager

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has asked residents what qualities they would like to see the next City Manager possess in a new survey to recruit for the position.

The City of Topeka says on Friday, April 22, it released a public input survey to assist with the City Manager recruitment process.

The survey asks residents which qualities are most important for the next City Manager.

Staff said they worked with the Topeka City Council and Key Staffing - a local executive recruitment firm - to create the survey and recruit a new City Manager.

“It’s important for the Governing Body to take citizen input as to what is important in the next City Manager into consideration as we begin our search,” said Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla.

Topekans have been encouraged to take the survey and view the position description for City Manager.

The City noted that the survey will close on Friday, May 13, and responses will begin to be reviewed by the Governing Body on Friday, May 6.

To take the survey, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man returned to his central Topeka home after taking his daughter to the bus stop Wednesday...
Man returns home, finds unknown woman in kitchen making cereal
From left to right, Tara C. Pittman, Robert M. Smith, Bradley L. Hanvy, Logan N. Martin
Four arrested after heroin found in four separate incidents in Topeka
5205 SW 32nd St. house fire
Cat perishes in house fire near French Middle School
Checkpoint
Local law enforcement agencies seize “large amounts of narcotics” during checkpoint enforcements
FILE- In this March 19, 2010, file photo, Level 5 Motorsports driver Scott Tucker waits during...
Home of Leawood racer sent to prison for tax evasion, fraud sells at auction for $2.4 million

Latest News

FILE
Kansas High Court refuses appeal of case accusing former Topeka priest of sexual misconduct
Justin Spiehs
Lawrence anti-mask protestor, County Commission hopeful arrested at Wednesday meeting
Michael Fowler
Kansas Supreme Court upholds sentence for Florida man convicted in “carnival mafia” deaths
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say