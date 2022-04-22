Mo. resident could pay insurance fraud penalties in Kansas after Court finds case within its jurisdiction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri resident may have to pay the price of alleged insurance fraud in Kansas after the Supreme Court found the case fell within Kansas’ jurisdiction.

In the matter of Appeal No. 121,094: State of Kansas v. Ivan Rozell, the Supreme Court said the insurance fraud case fell within the State of Kansas’s jurisdiction.

Court records show the case involves Missouri resident Ivan Rozell who is accused of filing a fraudulent insurance claim against a Kansas insurance policy after a car accident in Kansas City, Mo.

The Court said it held that Kansas courts have jurisdiction over crimes partly committed in Kansas by a person who commits either a criminal act against a Kansan or the act has an effect on consequences in Kansas.

Here, the Court indicated Rozzell’s out-of-state actions which led to the investigation in Kansas of an insurance claim on a Kansas insurance policy held by a Kansas resident caused a consequence or effect in Kansas to allow Kansas to exercise its jurisdiction.

The Court said it reversed the Wyandotte Co. District Court, which had dismissed the case based on lack of jurisdiction.

