MATC cuts ribbon for new FESTO Industrial Tech Lab

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Following recent economic investment announcements in Manhattan, the Manhattan Area Technical College announced the opening of a brand-new lab on their Manhattan Campus

The Manhattan Area Technical college hosted a ribbon cutting for their new FESTO Industrial Engineering Technology Lab on Thursday.

The new lab will provide students with hands-on learning using multiple power sources to control systems including robotics and production lines.

Along with earning an Associated Degree from MATC, students will have the opportunity to test for the FESTO industry credentials, which are beneficial to reaching the next level of employment.

“We all think we have value; you know by doing stuff, but from an automation perspective, these are going to do nothing but create really expensive, high paying jobs that are transferable across any industry.” MATC Industrial Technology Adjunct Professor, Mark Miller says.

The new lab will see its first classes during the Fall 2022 semester. Students graduating from this program would be on track to apply for jobs at the new Scorpion Biological Services facility, among others.

