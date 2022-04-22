Advertisement

Masked suspects get away with $413K in merchandise from Louis Vuitton in Cincinnati

The masked individuals pushed passed store employees to get into the store.
The masked individuals pushed passed store employees to get into the store.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - An estimated $413,000 in merchandise was stolen Wednesday from the Louis Vuitton store at Kenwood Towne Centre in Kenwood, Ohio, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 3 p.m., around eight to 10 people wearing ski masks were dropped off at the entrance of the shopping center.

The individuals proceeded to the Louis Vuitton store as they pushed passed store employees to get into the store, the sheriff’s office explained.

The group managed to steal “every item on the showroom floor,” the sheriff’s office said.

Photos released Thursday show the suspects running out of the store, merchandise in hand, on their way to a dark gray SUV and a black sedan. The vehicles were last seen northbound on I-71, according to the sheriff’s office.

Call 513-851-6000 if you have information regarding this investigation.

Caption

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are arrested as a search warrant is served at a Topeka CBD shop on April 20, 2022.
Two detained as search warrant served at Topeka cannabis shop on 4/20
Renee Lynn Larson
Wabaunsee Co. woman accused of shooting husband
A man returned to his central Topeka home after taking his daughter to the bus stop Wednesday...
Man returns home, finds unknown woman in kitchen making cereal
Joseph Vonsoosten
Topeka man arrested after alleged attempt to meet someone thought to be a child
Zachary Ford (left) and Michael R. P. Wilkins (right)
Pair arrested after deputies led on chase through North Topeka

Latest News

IX AT 50: Topeka’s Bekah Henderson preps for Special Olympics USA Games
IX AT 50: Topeka’s Bekah Henderson preps for Special Olympics USA Games
Washburn Rural High School theatre students will be going to perform at the International...
WRHS thespians hold encore performances to raise money for ITF trip
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign
Washburn Rural High School theatre students will be going to perform at the International...
Students prepare for festival