Advertisement

Mark Meadows also registered to vote in South Carolina

FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows — a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump who was removed...
FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows — a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump who was removed from North Carolina voter rolls earlier this month — is still a registered voter in two other states, according to officials.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By MEG KINNARD
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mark Meadows — a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump who was removed from North Carolina voter rolls earlier this month — is still a registered voter in two other states, according to officials.

Chris Whitmire, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Elections Commission, told The Associated Press the former Republican congressman and his wife registered as voters in the state in March 2022.

“That’s when he became active,” Whitmire said, noting that neither Meadows had yet cast a vote in the state. “From our perspective, it just looks like any new South Carolina voter.”

The South Carolina registration was first reported by The Washington Post, which noted that Meadows had been a registered voter simultaneously in three states — the Carolinas and Virginia — until North Carolina removed him from its rolls earlier this month. Meadows remains a registered Virginia voter, the paper reported.

Mark and Debra Meadows bought a home on picturesque Lake Keowee for $1.6 million in July, according to records for the property, which was listed on their South Carolina voter registration records.

The former North Carolina congressman appeared in South Carolina earlier this week with members of the state Legislature’s newly-formed Freedom Caucus, an offshoot of a similar conservative group Meadows helped found on the federal level while serving in the U.S. House.

A representative for Meadows declined comment Friday on the South Carolina voter registration.

Last month, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s office asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into Meadows’ voter registration in that state, which listed a home he never owned — and may never have visited — as his legal residence.

Public records indicated Meadows had been registered to vote in Virginia and North Carolina, where he listed a Scaly Mountain mobile home he did not own as his legal residence weeks before casting an absentee 2020 presidential election ballot in the state. Trump, for whom Meadows was serving as chief of staff in Washington at the time, won the battleground state by just over 1 percentage point.

Public records indicate Meadows registered to vote in Alexandria, Virginia, about a year after he registered in Scaly Mountain, and just weeks before Virginia’s high-profile governor’s election last fall.

Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020 presidential election — as polls showed Trump trailing now-President Joe Biden — and in the months after Trump’s loss, to suggest Biden was not the legitimate winner.

Judges, election officials in both parties and Trump’s own attorney general have concluded there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Experts point to isolated incidents of intentional or unintentional violations of voter laws in every election.

Through the Electronic Registration Information Center, a consortium through which states exchange data about voter registration, Whitmire also said officials periodically pull voter lists and remove those who have more recently registered in a new state.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man returned to his central Topeka home after taking his daughter to the bus stop Wednesday...
Man returns home, finds unknown woman in kitchen making cereal
From left to right, Tara C. Pittman, Robert M. Smith, Bradley L. Hanvy, Logan N. Martin
Four arrested after heroin found in four separate incidents in Topeka
5205 SW 32nd St. house fire
Cat perishes in house fire near French Middle School
Checkpoint
Local law enforcement agencies seize “large amounts of narcotics” during checkpoint enforcements
Two people are arrested as a search warrant is served at a Topeka CBD shop on April 20, 2022.
Two detained as search warrant served at Topeka cannabis shop on 4/20

Latest News

Carnell Raynard Lorenzo Bushnell was arrested in connection with two counts of aggravated...
Man, 18, arrested after incident in which individual pinned between vehicles in central Topeka
VA PET/CT
New equipment helps Topeka VA patients cut down Kansas City commutes
KCC warns of higher energy prices
KCC warns Kansans homes will cost more to cool, heat due to world climate
Masks still offer protection, even if you're the only one wearing one.
Expert: Masks still offer some COVID-19 protection, even if you’re the only one wearing them
Matthew Fritz
Formal charges filed against man accused of rape, indecent liberties with child