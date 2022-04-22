Advertisement

Man arrested after he flees from scene of crash Thursday night in southwest Topeka

Michael Yates Jr.
Michael Yates Jr.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken into custody Thursday night after authorities said he fled from police officers and crashed the vehicle he was driving in southwest Topeka.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of S.W. 29th and Gage.

Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz said officers attempted to stop a man for a traffic infraction.

Munoz said the man refused to stop and “failed to yield to the emergency vehicle.”

The man then began to drive recklessly and the officer “deactivated his lights and did not purse him,” Munoz said.

When the man reached the intersection of S.W. 29th and Gage, Munoz said, “he tried to stop for traffic that was stopped for the red light and struck a vehicle.”

The collision caused the man’s car to flip over onto its top and the driver then ran from the vehicle.

Munoz said the man was later located in the rear of 3901 S.W. 29th, where he was arrested.

The man, identified as Michael Te’rahn Yates Jr., 24, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving; failure to stop for a red traffic control; speeding above the maximum limits; failure to stojp at an accident; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with no driver’s license; and possession of opiate, opium, narcotic of certain stimulant.

According to Shawnee County Jail records, no bond had been set for Yates as of early Friday afternoon.

Additional details weren’t immediately available

