Advertisement

Man, 18, arrested after incident in which individual pinned between vehicles in central Topeka

Carnell Raynard Lorenzo Bushnell was arrested in connection with two counts of aggravated...
Carnell Raynard Lorenzo Bushnell was arrested in connection with two counts of aggravated battery and other offenses following a disturbance on Tuesday in the 1100 block of S.W. Polk, authorities said.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen was arrested in connection with aggravated battery following an incident in which another individual was pinned between two vehicles this week in central Topeka, authorities said.

The incident was reported on Tuesday in the 1100 block of S.W. Polk.

According to Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz, officers were called to a disturbance in the 1100 block of S.W. Polk.

Munoz said that during the disturbance, Carnell Raynard Lorenzo Bushnell, 18, took off in his vehicle and struck another car as he was leaving.

Munoz said the vehicle that was struck was pushed into another car and pinned a victim in between the two vehicles. The person who was pinned between the two cars wasn’t seriously injured, Munoz said.

After Bushnell left the scene, an alert was issued for him, Munoz said.

Police located Bushnell on Wednesday at 705 S.W. Polk, where he was arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Jail, Munoz said.

Bushnell was booked into jail at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday in connection with two counts of aggravated battery; aggravated endangering a child; and criminal damage to property.

Officials said Bushnell was released from jail on Thursday.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man returned to his central Topeka home after taking his daughter to the bus stop Wednesday...
Man returns home, finds unknown woman in kitchen making cereal
From left to right, Tara C. Pittman, Robert M. Smith, Bradley L. Hanvy, Logan N. Martin
Four arrested after heroin found in four separate incidents in Topeka
5205 SW 32nd St. house fire
Cat perishes in house fire near French Middle School
Checkpoint
Local law enforcement agencies seize “large amounts of narcotics” during checkpoint enforcements
Two people are arrested as a search warrant is served at a Topeka CBD shop on April 20, 2022.
Two detained as search warrant served at Topeka cannabis shop on 4/20

Latest News

Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
VA PET/CT
New equipment helps Topeka VA patients cut down Kansas City commutes
KCC warns of higher energy prices
KCC warns Kansans homes will cost more to cool, heat due to world climate
Matthew Fritz
Formal charges filed against man accused of rape, indecent liberties with child