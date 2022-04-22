Man, 18, arrested after incident in which individual pinned between vehicles in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen was arrested in connection with aggravated battery following an incident in which another individual was pinned between two vehicles this week in central Topeka, authorities said.

The incident was reported on Tuesday in the 1100 block of S.W. Polk.

According to Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz, officers were called to a disturbance in the 1100 block of S.W. Polk.

Munoz said that during the disturbance, Carnell Raynard Lorenzo Bushnell, 18, took off in his vehicle and struck another car as he was leaving.

Munoz said the vehicle that was struck was pushed into another car and pinned a victim in between the two vehicles. The person who was pinned between the two cars wasn’t seriously injured, Munoz said.

After Bushnell left the scene, an alert was issued for him, Munoz said.

Police located Bushnell on Wednesday at 705 S.W. Polk, where he was arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Jail, Munoz said.

Bushnell was booked into jail at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday in connection with two counts of aggravated battery; aggravated endangering a child; and criminal damage to property.

Officials said Bushnell was released from jail on Thursday.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

