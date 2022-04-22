Lawrence anti-mask protestor, County Commission hopeful arrested at Wednesday meeting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A frequent anti-mask protestor at Douglas County Commission meetings and a County Commission candidate was arrested during Wednesday’s meeting.

The Douglas County Booking Report indicates Justin P. Spiehs, 40, was arrested at the Douglas Co. Court House, 1100 Massachusetts St., and was booked into jail for Disorderly Conduct on Wednesday, April 20.

Spiehs, who has filed as a Republican candidate for County Commission District 1, had shown up to the meeting with a sign that read, “Dr. Spiehs for DGCO Commissioner F*** these liberal M***********.”

Spiehs allegedly interrupted the meeting with rude behavior which led to the arrest. He has been known to disrupt Commission meetings in the past, along with a group of other anti-mask protestors.

At the last Commission meeting, commissioners decided members of the public who continue to interrupt meetings with excessive outbursts would be asked to leave.

Spiehs also faces there felony charges - two for aggravated assault and one for interference with law enforcement. The charges arise from an incident at a vaccine clinic hosted at West Middle School in December 2021.

