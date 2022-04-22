Advertisement

Koch Industries subsidiary ending operations in Russia, according to statement from company

The statement addresses the situation at two Guardian Glass facilities in Russia
File image.
File image.(Koch Industries)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KCTV) - A statement has been posted on the Koch Industries website stating that employees at its subsidiary Guardian Glass have been asked to shut down two plants in Russia.

Koch Industries states that Russian authorities warned that Guardian Glass employees would violate Russian law and could be prosecuted or imprisoned for shutting down the plants. So, Guardian Glass is working to “find an exit strategy” that will keep employees safe and doesn’t allow Russia to benefit financially from taking over the plants itself.

The statement said other Koch companies either 1) don’t have “operating assets in Russia,” 2) have already ended “business activities there,” or 3) “are ending business activities there.”

Since the start of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine earlier this year, I’ve kept you apprised of our response given that Guardian Glass has approximately 600 employees at its two glass plants in Russia. Our primary focus has been on the safety of employees.

Sanctions announced in early April, combined with the Russian government’s response and other actions, have made conditions untenable for Guardian to continue operations in Russia. As a result, Guardian asked its Russian employees to shut down the two glass plants. When made aware of this plan, Russian authorities repeated earlier warnings that local Guardian employees would violate Russian law and be prosecuted and imprisoned if they followed through with any shutdown activities, further reinforcing our concerns for employees’ safety.

Therefore, Guardian is working with its local management team to find an exit strategy that maintains our commitment to employees’ safety and does not result in the Russian government taking over the plants and financially benefiting from them. All other Koch companies, none with operating assets in Russia, have ended or are ending business activities there.

As a company and as individuals, we have consistently condemned Russia’s action and remain united in support of all employees and others who are harmed by this terrible war.

Sincerely,

Dave Robertson is the president and COO of Koch Industries.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man returned to his central Topeka home after taking his daughter to the bus stop Wednesday...
Man returns home, finds unknown woman in kitchen making cereal
From left to right, Tara C. Pittman, Robert M. Smith, Bradley L. Hanvy, Logan N. Martin
Four arrested after heroin found in four separate incidents in Topeka
5205 SW 32nd St. house fire
Cat perishes in house fire near French Middle School
Two people are arrested as a search warrant is served at a Topeka CBD shop on April 20, 2022.
Two detained as search warrant served at Topeka cannabis shop on 4/20
Checkpoint
Local law enforcement agencies seize “large amounts of narcotics” during checkpoint enforcements

Latest News

FILE
KCC warns Kansans homes will cost more to cool, heat due to world climate
Matthew Fritz
Formal charges filed against man accused of rape, indecent liberties with child
Brent and Tammy Thiessen donate a minivan to a family of Ukrainian refugees live on 13 NEWS at...
Topeka business owners donate car to Ukrainian refugees
Friday morning forecast 6AM
Friday morning forecast