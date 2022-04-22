KCC warns Kansans homes will cost more to cool, heat due to world climate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission has warned residents that due to the current world climate, it will cost more to cool and heat homes for the rest of the year.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says on Friday, April 22, that energy prices are expected to remain high for the foreseeable future based on current national forecasts. It said this will likely increase the cost to keep homes and businesses cool this summer, as well as heat them this winter.

KCC has warned now is the time to take steps to weatherize homes and undertake energy efficiency investments as able.

Like many other energy and commodity prices, the Commission said monthly wholesale natural gas prices have recently increased to levels unseen in the U.S. since September 2008. It said wholesale electricity prices have also increased.

On April 18, the KCC noted that the New York Mercantile Exchange futures prices for natural gas spiked to nearly $8 per Metric Million British thermal units for May and June with prices over $8 per MMBtu for the rest of the year and upcoming winter.

For context, the Commission said natural gas prices regularly traded in the $2-$3 per MMBtu range for much of the last decade.

KCC said wholesale prices for natural gas are based on supply and demand and are not regulated - a decision made by Congress in the 1980s.

Accordingly, the Commission said these costs are often outside the direct control of energy providers and are passed through to the end consumer outside of a rate case without markup or profit.

KCC said it is important to note that the pass-through energy costs are audited by the Commission’s audit staff to ensure customers only pay the actual wholesale energy costs that their utility provider pays - again without markup or profit.

The Energy Information Administration recently released its Short-Term Energy Outlook which indicates energy price forecasts for the rest of the year are subject to heightened levels of uncertainty from factors such as the war between Russia and Ukraine, OPEC+ decisions, and the rate at which U.S. Oil and Natural Gas producers increase drilling in response to higher prices.

The Commission said it has launched an online resource to provide additional information, help Kansans minimize the impact and find financial and weatherization assistance. To find these, click HERE.

