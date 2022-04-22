Advertisement

Heat-Hawks game delayed by suspicious package outside arena

The tipoff was pushed back a half-hour while police investigated the situation.
The tipoff was pushed back a half-hour while police investigated the situation.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The NBA playoff game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks was delayed after a suspicious package was found outside State Farm Arena.

The tipoff was pushed back a half-hour while police investigated the situation. Fans were prevented from entering the arena until officials made sure there was no danger.

The Heat lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 after winning the first two games in Miami. Games 3 and 4 are in Atlanta.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man returned to his central Topeka home after taking his daughter to the bus stop Wednesday...
Man returns home, finds unknown woman in kitchen making cereal
From left to right, Tara C. Pittman, Robert M. Smith, Bradley L. Hanvy, Logan N. Martin
Four arrested after heroin found in four separate incidents in Topeka
5205 SW 32nd St. house fire
Cat perishes in house fire near French Middle School
Checkpoint
Local law enforcement agencies seize “large amounts of narcotics” during checkpoint enforcements
FILE- In this March 19, 2010, file photo, Level 5 Motorsports driver Scott Tucker waits during...
Home of Leawood racer sent to prison for tax evasion, fraud sells at auction for $2.4 million

Latest News

A tree planting ceremony on Friday provided a teaching moment for students at Ponderosa...
Cpl. Jacob Moore honored by elementary school with tree planting
Topeka Police, Fire, and Water Rescue crews are on scene near the 900 block of NE River Rd.
Topeka crews investigating body found in Kansas River
The VA of Eastern Kansas says they have not fired anyone for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.
VAEK: No one has been fired for refusing vaccines
After 1 hour, Dillons distributed 50 yards of composting soil to celebrate Earth Day, free to...
Free composting soil distributed at Dillons for Earth Day gone after 1 hour