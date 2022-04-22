Friday forecast: Windy and warm conditions today and tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The biggest thing for today will be the wind. Winds will be south between 20-30 mph in the east and 25-35 mph in Central Kansas. Wind gusts will be near 40 mph. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s. Skies will gradually clear through the morning to become mostly sunny by midday. Any storms that develop tonight will be in western Kansas and should break down before reaching North-Central Kansas early Saturday morning.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds S at 20 t0 30 mph with gusts near 40mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds S at 15 t0 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with evening storm chance. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph.

A wind advisory has been issued for today for areas west of highway 75 where winds will be the strongest with gusts near 50mhp possible. Farther east the wind will still be strong at 20 to 30 mph gusting to near 40 mph. Skies will start cloudy today and should become mostly sunny by midday today. Temperatures in the 80s this afternoon staying warm tonight in the mid to upper 60s. A few thunderstorms will develop this afternoon inn western Kansas and then a line of storms will develop after midnight tonight in the west and move east. This line of storms should dissipate before making it into Central Kansas therefore the chance for thunderstorms tonight is low.

The winds stay strong for Saturday still between 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s Saturday afternoon. The line of storms from Saturday morning redevelops in eastern Kansas Saturday evening providing a better chance for rain and storms this time. The line of storms could create a few strong to maybe severe thunderstorms. Wind would be the main hazard with some quarter size hail. The risk of an isolated brief tornado is also low.

Afterwards, we cool down for Sunday being in the mid 60s with winds now northwest at 10 mph under mostly sunny skies. We meet 40 degrees Sunday night and stay cooler on Monday in the low 60s. No freeze are expected during the next 8-days and we may be done with freezing temperatures for the season.

8-Day forecast (WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.