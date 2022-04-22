Advertisement

Free composting soil distributed at Dillons for Earth Day gone after 1 hour

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After 1 hour, Dillons distributed 50 yards of composting soil to celebrate Earth Day, free to the public.

Friday, April 22, was Earth Day and Dillons hosted its second annual compost soil giveaway when Dillons gave out free compost soil at its north Topeka location, 800 NW 25th St., for the national day.

The grocery chain partnered with Missouri Organics to bring in soil made completely from recycled organic waste.

“Our nutrient-rich soil, that is made by harvesting unused food inside our stores, working in that partnership with Missouri Organics, it creates such a beautiful nutrient-rich soil,” said Dillons’ spokesperson, Sheila Regehr.

Dillons previously told 13 NEWS it brought in double the amount of soil it had in 2021.

