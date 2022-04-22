Advertisement

Formal charges filed against man accused of rape, indecent liberties with child

Matthew Fritz
Matthew Fritz(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says his office has filed formal charges against a man for rape and indecent liberties with a child.

Matthew Dwayne Fritz, 27, of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections Sunday, April 17th.

Kagay said the initial investigation into Fritz’s case was completed Thursday, April 21st, resulting in the following charges:

  • Rape (Off Grid Felony)
  • Aggravated Indecent Liberties (Off Grid Felony)
  • Electronic Solicitation of a Child under 14 (Level 1 Felony)

Kagay said the crimes allegedly happened in March and April of 2022.

According to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections Friday morning, Fritz remained jailed on $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man returned to his central Topeka home after taking his daughter to the bus stop Wednesday...
Man returns home, finds unknown woman in kitchen making cereal
From left to right, Tara C. Pittman, Robert M. Smith, Bradley L. Hanvy, Logan N. Martin
Four arrested after heroin found in four separate incidents in Topeka
5205 SW 32nd St. house fire
Cat perishes in house fire near French Middle School
Two people are arrested as a search warrant is served at a Topeka CBD shop on April 20, 2022.
Two detained as search warrant served at Topeka cannabis shop on 4/20
Checkpoint
Local law enforcement agencies seize “large amounts of narcotics” during checkpoint enforcements

Latest News

Brent and Tammy Thiessen donate a minivan to a family of Ukrainian refugees live on 13 NEWS at...
Topeka business owners donate car to Ukrainian refugees
Friday morning forecast 6AM
Friday morning forecast
A 58-year-old Wichita woman was killed early Thursday in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 135 in...
Woman killed Thursday in wrong-way crash on I-135 in Sedgwick County