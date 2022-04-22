Formal charges filed against man accused of rape, indecent liberties with child

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says his office has filed formal charges against a man for rape and indecent liberties with a child.

Matthew Dwayne Fritz, 27, of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections Sunday, April 17th.

Kagay said the initial investigation into Fritz’s case was completed Thursday, April 21st, resulting in the following charges:

Rape (Off Grid Felony)

Aggravated Indecent Liberties (Off Grid Felony)

Electronic Solicitation of a Child under 14 (Level 1 Felony)

Kagay said the crimes allegedly happened in March and April of 2022.

According to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections Friday morning, Fritz remained jailed on $1 million bond.

