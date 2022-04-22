Douglas Co. rolls out Text-to-911 for residents in emergency situations

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County residents may now text 911 if they are unable to call in an emergency.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says as of Friday, April 22, Text-to-911 is available to Douglas Co. residents unable to safely call 911. However, public safety leaders have emphasized that calling 911 is still the best option if possible.

The new Text-to-911 option applies to both dispatch centers in the county - Douglas Co. Emergency Communication Center and the University of Kansas Dispatch Center.

“The Douglas County Emergency Communications Center recognizes this is an important service to offer in our community for those in need of help, but we also want to emphasize calling 911 should be the first resort,” ECC Director Tony Foster said. “If someone can’t safely call 911 in an emergency, they do have the ability to text us, and we hope this can help more people experiencing dangerous circumstances.”'

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the Kansas 911 Coordinating Council started to roll out the service in recent years.

Foster said because Douglas Co. has a large college student population, the service may have a higher usage rate.

“There are situations where someone might not be able to talk on the phone, so texting an emergency dispatcher hopefully will result in them getting help quicker,” Foster said. “I think people will understand as they become more familiar with it that calling is always best because dispatchers are skilled at asking follow-up questions, gathering information to help first responders, and can work on keeping people calm until help arrives.”

The ECC shared the following tips for Text-to-911 users:

Call if you can, but text 911 if you cannot

Phone plans must have a data or text plan

Text in simple words - do not use slang or abbreviations

At this time, messages must be in English

Provide a location and the nature of assistance needed, whether it is police, fire or medical

Do not send group messages, pictures, videos, emoticons or emojis

Do not end a call or power off a phone unless the dispatcher advises doing so

Do not text and drive

Service is available for those who are deaf, deafened, hard of hearing, speech-impaired and nonverbal aphonic

